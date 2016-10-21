MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Hundreds of Filipino activists have burned a mock U.S. flag and are asking President Rodrigo Duterte to take punitive action against police officers who rammed a van on some of them in a brutal dispersal at the American Embassy.
Protest leader Piya Malayao says she and other left-wing activists marched 3 kilometers (1.8 mile) to the presidential palace in Manila on Friday to condemn the violent police action and seek justice for those injured, including herself.
Malayao, who was hit by the van in Wednesday’s rally, walked with a crutch, her right leg bandaged.
Police officials have removed nine officers from their posts, including one who rammed the police van into the protesters.
Police say the protesters had no rally permit and attacked officers.
