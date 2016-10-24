NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Olympic figure skating champion and commentator Scott Hamilton has been diagnosed with a third brain tumor.
People magazine reports Hamilton has been diagnosed with a benign pituitary tumor.
In a video for People magazine, the 58-year-old Hamilton joked that he has “a unique hobby of collecting life-threatening illness.” Hamilton has survived two previous brain tumors and also a bout with testicular cancer. He says the current tumor was discovered during a routine checkup.
Hamilton won gold at the 1984 Winter Games and has served as a skating commentator for several networks.
He says on Twitter that he has “been blessed beyond my wildest imagination.”
