ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities in Pakistan say a passenger train has collided with an oil tanker truck, killing at least one person and injuring others.
The crash took place near the eastern city of Shaikhupura, engulfing several of the train’s cars in fire.
Senior government official Arqam Tariq says the Karachi-bound train left Lahore late Monday and collided with the truck, which had gotten stuck on the tracks.
Images broadcast on local television show at least five cars and the wrecked engine ablaze as firefighters try to contain the fire.
Railway spokesman Najam Wali says some passengers have injuries but most were rescued safely.
