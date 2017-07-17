BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters are clashing with Islamic State militants in the heart of Raqqa, the extremists’ self-styled capital, as scores of civilians flee areas controlled by the group.
The Syrian Democratic Forces, aided by the U.S.-led coalition, launched their offensive to capture the city on June 6, and have since taken several areas.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Monday’s fighting is concentrated in the southwestern neighborhood of Yarmouk and the Old City.
The SDF says intense fighting is underway in central Raqqa, adding that its fighters have taken positions near a centuries-old mosque.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Oregon opens records of sexual-abuse investigation into Ed Murray, acting ‘in public interest’
- Graham-Kapowsin's Dylan Morris, a four-star QB, commits to the Huskies
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Fox Business show slams Seattle as ‘socialist hellhole’
The Kurdish-run Hawar news agency says some 180 civilians were able to flee areas controlled by IS while the Observatory put the number in the hundreds.