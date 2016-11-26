By the time Fidel Castro died, his brother Raúl Castro had transformed Cuba into a country that was unrecognizable in many ways — and yet remarkably the same.

MEXICO CITY — For nearly half a century, as Fidel Castro transformed Cuba into a communist state and sparred with the U.S., his brother Raúl worked in his shadow, the authoritarian leader’s disciplined, junior partner.

But by the time the elder Castro, 90, died late Friday, Raúl Castro, who assumed presidential powers in 2006 before getting the official title in 2008, had transformed Cuba into a country that was unrecognizable in many ways — and yet remarkably the same.

He discarded some of the precepts that Fidel Castro had considered sacred, chipping away at the communist scaffold his brother had built. And in a stunning embrace that caught the world off guard, he negotiated an end to the 50-year diplomatic standoff with the U.S. that his brother had fiercely maintained.

It is now solidly Raúl Castro’s Cuba, an island where millennials talk to their cousins on Skype, where restaurant owners hustle for zucchini at privately run farms, and where Americans clog the streets of old Havana.

Over all this, he has a firm hold on power, secured by trusted military leaders in vital positions and a new economic course of his making in which private enterprise plays an essential — but unthreatening — role.

Still, Fidel died at a time of great uncertainty. Cuba’s regional benefactor, Venezuela, is collapsing economically. And many Cubans are trying to reach the U.S. while special immigration privileges are still in place.

And after multiple rounds of efforts by President Obama to knit the two countries closer together, a wild card has emerged: the election of Donald Trump, who has threatened to undermine the détente between the two nations unless he can extract more concessions from the Castro government.

Cuban officials say they have weathered financial and political swings before, whether they were the U.S. embargo, the collapse of the Soviet Union or the economic troubles of Venezuela.

With Fidel gone, a lingering question may now be answered: Did the weight of his legacy hold Raúl back, preventing him from substantially dismantling the cherished system his brother had constructed, or were the slow, halting steps toward change a reflection of Raúl’s desire to insert new life into the ailing Cuban economy — without weakening the structures of state power?

Roberto Veiga, director of Cuba Posible, a Havana-based organization promoting political dialogue, said Fidel’s death would “deeply affect people” on the island, but that it would not change the course of the country.

“It will have an emotional impact,” Veiga said. “It will have a political impact. But it won’t have any impact on how the country is governed.”

“It’s a long time since Fidel was in the presidency,” he added. “Raúl Castro has been leading the country for years. He has a team. There’s stability.”

Enrique López Oliva, a retired church historian in Cuba, expects change. While he did not rejoice in Castro’s death, he said, he found himself excited about the possibilities it could mean for Cuba’s future.

“It’s the end of one era and the beginning of another,” he said. “The death itself, we were waiting for that to happen at any moment. But now it feels like a new phase is about to begin.”

Some experts contend that Raúl, 85, held back true economic changes because his brother opposed them. Fidel, some believe, prevented the Communist Party from announcing major new endeavors at the party congress this year, López said.

“Now Raúl will feel more free,” he said. “The process of change will undoubtedly accelerate.”

López added that Cubans were eager for more economic changes because the increase in tourism seemed to have had the adverse effect of diverting food and other necessities to the tourism sector. Shortages are common, and frustrations are running high.

In Havana on Saturday, dozens of Cubans said they felt pain at the death of Fidel Castro, whose words and image had filled schoolbooks, airwaves and front pages since before many were born. And in private conversations, they expressed hope that his death will allow Cuba to move faster toward a more open, prosperous future under his younger brother.

“Raúl wants the country to advance, to do business with the whole world, even the United States,” said Belkis Bejarano, 65, a homemaker. “Raúl wants to do business, that’s it.”

In his twilight years, Fidel Castro largely refrained from offering his opinions publicly on domestic issues, lending tacit backing to his brother’s free-market reforms. But the elder Castro surged back onto the public stage twice this year: critiquing Obama’s historic March visit to Cuba and proclaiming in April that communism was “a great step forward in the fight against colonialism and its inseparable companion, imperialism.”

On Saturday, many Cubans on the island described Fidel Castro as a towering figure who brought Cuba free health care, education and true independence from the United States, while saddling the country with an ossified political and economic system that has left streets and buildings crumbling and young, educated elites fleeing in search of greater prosperity abroad.

“Fidel was a father for everyone in my generation,” said Jorge Luís Hernández, 45, an electrician. “I hope that we keep moving forward because we are truly a great, strong, intelligent people. There are a lot of transformations, a lot of changes, but I think that the revolution will keep on in the same way and always keep moving forward.”

Raúl has shown a willingness to change course. Brian Latell, a former CIA analyst who has followed the Cuban leadership closely for decades, said the Castro brothers’ relationship was once like a show. Fidel played the mercurial, genius director spewing bold visions, while Raúl was the producer backstage, making sure that the microphone worked, that the actors were paid and that everyone followed the script.

But as Fidel withdrew, he said, Raúl was increasingly free to steer the production in a different direction, while retaining its spirit.

Raúl Castro has long framed his vision as a continuation of the revolution, vowing to build “a prosperous and sustainable socialism.”

It was Raúl who grumbled about the bloated state bureaucracy and corruption, saying the public workforce had to be cut.

“We have to erase forever the notion that Cuba is the only country in the world where one can live without working,” he told the National Assembly in 2010.

He replaced many of Fidel’s senior leaders with his own trusted allies in the military. He opened limited space for small private enterprise, introduced performance-based salary increases and reduced state subsidies, publicly rejecting “three principles of Fidelismo: paternalism, idealism and egalitarianism,” Latell said.

Fidel Castro began his protracted retreat from public life in August 2006, when a grave intestinal illness forced him to step aside. He ceded power to Raúl, first provisionally, then permanently in 2008.

Fidel’s silence after the U.S. and Cuba said they would restore diplomatic relations in 2014 was interpreted by Cubans and by foreign experts as a sign that the former leader was extremely sick.

While Raúl is firmly in control, and seemingly in good health, many people inside and outside Cuban wonder what kind of Cuba comes after him.

Raúl has pledged to step down in 2018. His vice president and former minister for higher education, Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, 56, is expected to fill the presidency. But in the opaque, tightly guarded circles of Cuban politics, it is impossible to know for sure.

The Cuban government on Saturday declared nine days of mourning for Fidel Castro, whose ashes will be carried across the island from Havana to the eastern city of Santiago in a procession retracing his rebel army’s victorious sweep from the Sierra Maestra to Havana. State radio and television were filled with nonstop tributes, playing hours of footage of his time in power and interviews with prominent Cubans affectionately remembering him.

Bars shut, baseball games and concerts were suspended and many restaurants stopped serving alcohol. Official newspapers were published Saturday with only black ink instead of the usual bright red or blue mastheads.