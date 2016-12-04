SANTIAGO, Cuba (AP) — The Latest on the interment of Fidel Castro in Santiago, Cuba (all times local):

___

7:20 a.m.

The crowds lining the road into the cemetery for Fidel Castro’s funeral are singing Cuba’s national anthem and shouting, “Viva Fidel!”

The caravan entered the cemetery, but the road has been crowded and access for the press has been blocked.

The ceremony is not being broadcast live on television as expected.

___

7:15 a.m.

Fidel Castro’s ashes have arrived at a Santiago, Cuba cemetery to mark the start of funeral ceremonies for Fidel Castro.

The salute sounded in the capital, Havana, as Castro’s ashes before they were taken to the cemetery in eastern Cuba where they will be interred at the end of a nine-day waiting period.

In the eastern city of Santiago, thousands of people lined the short route from the Plaza of the Revolution to the Santa Ifigenia cemetery waving Cuban flags and shouting “I am Fidel!”

The caravan carrying the ashes arrived at the cemetery around 7:15 a.m. as a 21-salute was also fired in Santiago.