CLEVELAND (AP) — A Lyft driver fatally shot in Cleveland was trying to earn extra money to pay for a dream wedding, his fiancee said.

Tyra Ford said she and 32-year-old Mourice Foster became engaged in March and planned an outdoor wedding next July, Cleveland.com reported .

Foster was fatally shot, and a 31-year-old female passenger was wounded early Monday on Cleveland’s east side when someone fired 10 rounds at his car as he dropped off the woman. Foster was shot four times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was shot once in the arm and is recovering.

“He wanted to give us the dream wedding we both wanted,” Ford said.

Police arrested a man Monday then released him after concluding he wasn’t a suspect.

It’s unclear why the gunman shot at Foster’s car.

Foster worked in a factory and had four children ranging in age from 3 to 13, Ford said. She said their extended family included her 13-year-old child who Foster treated as his own.

“Everything he did, he did for the kids,” Ford said. “He was definitely a go-getter. He wouldn’t rest until he made sure his family was together.”

Ford said she and Foster became friends more than a dozen years ago when they were co-workers at a dollar store and began dating two years ago.

Lyft officials issued a statement after the shooting saying the company is “horrified and deeply saddened” by Foster’s death.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com