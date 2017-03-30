Share story

By
The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — The fiancee of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has testified in his double-murder trial that she learned to keep her mouth shut and “not to ask any questions” in certain situations.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez testified against Hernandez on Thursday under a grant of immunity from prosecutors. She said she took Hernandez’s name in 2015. She and Hernandez have a 4-year-old daughter.

Hernandez is accused of fatally shooting two men in Boston in July 2012 after an encounter at a nightclub. He is also charged with witness intimidation in the shooting of Alexander Bradley, allegedly to silence him about the killings.

Jenkins-Hernandez testified that she doesn’t recall whether she ever spoke to Hernandez about the shooting, even though he and Bradley were friends.

Hernandez’s lawyers argue Bradley is responsible for the deaths.

