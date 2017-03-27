PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say hip-hop star Fetty Wap was at the scene of a shooting in his New Jersey hometown that left three people wounded.

The shooting happened at a 24-hour deli in Paterson at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the rapper, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends are not suspects in the shooting. Officials say the rapper was not hurt.

The three victims were hospitalized.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.