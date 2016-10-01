JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A Twitter account that appears to belong to a candidate for Juneau assembly shows more than 400 posts about large-breasted women.
William Quayle Jr. declined an interview with KTOO-FM (http://bit.ly/2dDRp2z) but said in an email that he would not discuss his fetishes, and that he has original ideas that his competitors do not.
Quayle did not say whether the account belongs to him.
One Tweet announced a run for city assembly.
Arnold Liebelt and incumbent Mary Becker are also running for the District 1 seat.
The election is set for Tuesday.
___
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org
