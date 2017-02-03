ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ferguson, Missouri, has dropped its appeal of a federal jury’s $3 million award to survivors of a naked, unarmed man who died after a police officer repeatedly shocked him with a stun gun and will pay the money.
A federal judge in St. Louis on Wednesday deferred his approval of the settlement until March 1. The settlement is between Jason Moore’s wife, mother and son and the St. Louis suburb, ex-officer Brian Kaminski and the former police chief.
It’s unclear why the city agreed to drop its appeal and settled for the same amount as what jurors awarded Moore’s family. A Ferguson spokesman didn’t immediately comment Friday.
The family has said Moore suffered from a psychological disorder when Kaminski confronted him in 2011. Moore argued that his use of force was justified.
