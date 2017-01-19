KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The city of Ferguson, Missouri, is appealing a federal jury’s $3 million award to the family of an unarmed, naked man who died in 2011 after being repeatedly shot with an officer’s stun gun.

Attorneys for the St. Louis suburb and ex-officer Brian Kaminski called November’s verdict “a miscarriage of justice” and argue in recent federal court filings that the case warrants a new trial.

The defense attorneys cited alleged errors by the trial judge and the lack of proof that Kaminski acted excessively against Jason Moore.

Attorneys for Moore’s family say the verdict should stand and accuse Kaminski of inventing a version of the confrontation to justify lethal use of force.

The lawsuit was filed after the 2014 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a different Ferguson officer.