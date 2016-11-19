CAIRO (AP) — A young female freestyle wrestling world champion has been killed in a road accident in Egypt, according to the Egyptian state news agency.
Reem Magdy, who won a bronze medal in the Cadet Wrestling World Championships held in Georgia in September, has been hit by a car while crossing the Cairo-Ismailia road, 11 kilometers from the Suez Canal city of Ismailia, state agency MENA reported on Saturday.
Magdy, the 16-year-old daughter of an Egyptian wrestler, also won a golden medal in the Africa championship for junior wrestlers in July, MENA said. A funeral was held for Magdy later in the day.
Traffic accidents are common in Egypt, where roads are often poorly maintained and traffic regulations seldom enforced. The World Health Organisation says they account for nearly 12,000 deaths annually.
