ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York trails other states in modernizing its 911 systems to handle greater cellphone use, in part because lawmakers routinely use money intended for that purpose to plug holes in the state budget.
An upgraded 911 system would make it easier to pinpoint the location of cellphone callers or accept 911 text messages. County officials say the state isn’t contributing nearly enough toward the estimated $2.2 billion price tag.
Like many states New York imposes a surcharge on cellphone bills to support local 911 systems. The surcharge generated $185 million last year, but only $75 million went to local communities.
New York officials dispute claims they aren’t doing enough for 911. They say since 2010 the state has awarded more than $48 million to support 911 upgrades.
Most Read Stories
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Live storm updates: What happened during Friday's storms
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.