COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government is asking a judge to appoint a security officer to handle classified information filings in the case of an Ohio man arrested for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State.
Federal prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday that the government anticipates filing a sealed protective order under the federal Classified Information Procedures Act.
Prosecutors say the security officer would help the judge and court officials in handling the government’s upcoming request and any orders related to it.
Investigators alleged last year that Aaron Daniels planned to fly from Columbus to Houston in hopes of traveling to Libya to join the Islamic State.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Live updates from CES 2017 in Las Vegas: T-Mobile moves to one plan for all
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
Daniels has pleaded not guilty to terrorism-related charges.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.