TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Municipalities across New Jersey that have chosen to honor law enforcement by adding a streak of blue to the middle of their roads have been advised by federal officials to stop the practice.
A Dec. 8 letter from the Federal Highway Administration to Somerset County’s Engineering Division confirmed that the blue center lines are in violation of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways.
The MUTCD states that “the pavement surface must be visible in the space between the lines in the same way that it is visible outside the lines.”
Office of Transportation Operations Director Mark Kehrli added in the letter that blue paint should only be used for designating handicap parking spaces.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- Blogger is asked to delete info on Oregon refuge occupation informants
- Three die of heroin overdoses within hours on Seattle’s Aurora Avenue
It’s unclear whether municipalities can be penalized for keeping the blue lines.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.