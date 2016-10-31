SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is defending the ordered deportation of a South Korean man who was flown to the U.S. 37 years ago and adopted by an American couple at age 3.
ICE spokeswoman Rose M. Richeson cited Adam Crapser’s criminal history as justification for deportation. That includes convictions for assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon
She said Crapser was arrested by ICE on Feb. 8 after serving a 60-day sentence for menacing and attempted coercion. Last week, an immigration judge denied his request for relief from removal. Crapser’s adoptive parents never obtained U.S. citizenship for him.
Crapser remains confined in an immigration detention center in Tacoma, Washington.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Desperation and death after Seattle Pain Centers close: ‘The whitecoats don’t care’
- What national media are saying about Seahawks' loss to Saints: 'A lot needs to be fixed'
- Let’s talk about the penalties in Seahawks’ 25-20 loss to Saints WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.