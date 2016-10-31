SALEM, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is defending the ordered deportation of a South Korean man who was flown to the U.S. 37 years ago and adopted by an American couple at age 3.

ICE spokeswoman Rose M. Richeson cited Adam Crapser’s criminal history as justification for deportation. That includes convictions for assault and being a felon in possession of a weapon

She said Crapser was arrested by ICE on Feb. 8 after serving a 60-day sentence for menacing and attempted coercion. Last week, an immigration judge denied his request for relief from removal. Crapser’s adoptive parents never obtained U.S. citizenship for him.

Crapser remains confined in an immigration detention center in Tacoma, Washington.