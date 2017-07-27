PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Trump administration is reopening the public comment period on a review of national marine sanctuaries and marine national monuments.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it’ll formally reopen public comments on the federal Department of Commerce review that began June 26. The agency says the level of public interest in the review has motivated it to accept comments for an additional 15 days, from July 31 to Aug. 14.

The review includes six expansions of national marine sanctuaries and five designations and expansions of national marine monuments. It includes the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument designation made by then-President Barack Obama last year.

The review includes the designation and expansion of Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument and designation of Rose Atoll Marine National Monument.