ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Federal Highway Administration isn’t showing any “Love” for some tourism signs along New York highways.

Officials with the FHA and the New York state Department of Transportation will meet next month to discuss the removal of more than 500 “I Love NY” signs from state roadways.

Highway Administrator Gregory Nadeau will meet with DOT Commissioner Matt Driscoll at the FHA’s Washington office sometime in December to formulate a plan for taking down the signs.

The FHA has threatened to cut nearly $1 billion in federal funding to the state if the signs aren’t removed.

State officials have long contended that the signs help promote tourism and provide valuable information about New York’s attractions.

FHA officials say the signs don’t conform to federal standards and are dangerous because they contain so much information that drivers can become distracted.