COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The government says an Ohio man accused of trying to join the Islamic State group has been arrested while attempting to fly to Libya.

The federal prosecutor in Columbus says Aaron Daniels was taken into custody Monday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport after a monthslong investigation.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman says Daniels wired $250 to an Islamic State group operative in January.

A criminal complaint alleges the 20-year-old Daniels told an undercover informant about his interest in traveling overseas to commit jihad.

Daniels made an initial court appearance in federal court wearing ankle and wrist chains. He was read his rights but wasn’t required to enter a plea.

Magistrate Judge Terence Kemp scheduled a Thursday morning bond hearing.

Daniels’ court-appointed attorney declined to comment.