CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say 83 members of the United Blood Nation gang have been indicted as part of a five-state crackdown on gang activity.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday said more than 600 federal, state and local law enforcement officers carried out the arrest warrants in Charlotte and other locations across North Carolina. Arrests were also made in South Carolina, Virginia, Florida and New York.

A federal grand jury returned the indictments on Monday. Of the 83 people named in the indictments, officials said 27 are already behind bars and 10 are still at large.

Prosecutors say gang members engaged in racketeering activity, including murder, attempted murder, narcotics distribution and firearms possession. The indictment also says gang members engaged in bank fraud and wire fraud.