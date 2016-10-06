NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A nonprofit organization that sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the agency has met the deadline for decisions about whether 757 species need or should be considered for federal protection.

Noah Greenwald of the Center for Biological Diversity said Thursday that about 400 species will get more study. He says 176 won protection, and decisions about four Florida plants should be announced within the next week or so.

He says the federal agency found that two beetles cannot be protected because they have become extinct.

On Wednesday, the agency proposed endangered status for a 10-inch-long Alabama salamander called the Black Warrior waterdog and threatened status for the Louisiana pine snake, a big snake that lives in pocket gopher burrows in west Louisiana and east Texas.