BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Justice Department doesn’t have a timetable for completing its investigation into the fatal shooting of a black man by police during an altercation with two white officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
U.S. Attorney Walt Green said in a written statement Tuesday that the Justice Department has dedicated hundreds of hours to its investigation of Alton Sterling’s July 5 shooting and is “committed to taking all necessary steps to reach a just result.”
Sterling was shot and killed by one of two officers responding to a complaint that Sterling had threatened someone with a gun outside a convenience store. Cellphone video of the deadly encounter quickly spread on social media.
During a City Hall rally last month, one of Sterling’s aunts expressed frustration with the pace of the investigation.
