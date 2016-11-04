ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they won’t pursue criminal charges against two Roanoke County police officers who shot and killed a black man who was carrying a broken BB gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Friday that there was not enough evidence to pursue civil rights charges in the Feb. 26 shooting.

Eighteen-year-old Kionte Spencer was shot and killed after police say he ignored their commands to drop a BB gun resembling a pistol. The officers’ names and races haven’t been released.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Spencer, who had been walking away from officers, turned and faced them. Prosecutors say Spencer began to raise both hands, including the hand with the BB gun. It was then that Spencer was shot.