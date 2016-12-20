ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a New York lawmaker diverted about $800,000 from an escrow account for his own use before killing himself in a cemetery this year.
According to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday, Assemblyman Bill Nojay illegally misdirected funds from a legal client’s escrow account to his re-election campaign, a lobbyist, a car dealer and his children.
Authorities say the 59-year-old Republican also used the funds to pay property taxes on his home.
Nojay shot himself Sept. 9 near his family’s Rochester plot. His death came just four days before a GOP primary that he won for what would have been his second term.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Nojay faced a federal wire fraud charge when he killed himself.
The Democrat and Chronicle filed a motion after his suicide to have the criminal complaint released.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.