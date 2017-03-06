CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man accused of trying to join militant Islamic extremists in Syria was removed from his home in New York City’s suburbs last week after he tried to cut off his own tattoos with a knife and threatened to behead his mother.
The allegation was included in documents prosecutors submitted to a federal judge Monday opposing bail for 26-year-old Elvis Redzepagic.
Redzepagic was charged Saturday with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. A lawyer says he has cooperated with law enforcement and needs counseling.
A bail hearing was scheduled later Monday.
Most Read Stories
- Sikh man in Kent says he was told, ‘Go back to your own country’ before he was shot
- Father aghast after seeing son bully wife and kids | Dear Carolyn
- NASA photos of Seattle, the Northwest: From space, 'the conflicts that divide us become less important' VIEW
- UW women’s rowing-team numbers inflated, avoiding Title IX scrutiny | Times Watchdog
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
Additional details on Redzepagic’s encounter with police last week at his home in Commack were not immediately available.
Prosecutors say Redzepagic is originally from Montenegro, in the Balkans.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.