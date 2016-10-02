ROBBINSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal investigators are looking into a deputy’s repeated use of a stun gun on a handcuffed North Carolina man who a judge already said had his constitutional rights violated.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2d4ceD6) the Department of Justice and the FBI are investigating the case of Jack Slaughter, a Graham County man who the judge said suffers from permanent memory loss from the repeated and unnecessary shocks from a Taser in 2012.

In August, Superior Court Judge Bradley Letts ordered that a pending first-degree murder charge against Slaughter be dropped because he’s unable to assist with his own defense.

Chief Deputy Jerry Crisp says two FBI agents told him that they’re examining possible civil rights violations. A Department of Justice representative confirmed that investigation.

Slaughter says he’s glad an outside agency is examining his case.

