BELLMAWR, N.J. (AP) — Federal officials are exploring ways to avoid razing a historic Revolutionary War-era home in New Jersey as part of a $900 million interchange reconstruction project.
The Courier-Post of Cherry Hill reports (http://on.cpsj.com/2dq4SJv ) the Federal Highway Administration met with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker’s staff last week about the Hugg-Harrison-Glover House in Bellmawr.
Transportation officials intend to demolish the home as part of the Interstate 295/state Route 42 “Direct Connection” project.
Federal highway officials say they plan to meet with U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross or his staff about the home, but the state Transportation Department will ultimately make the decision.
State transportation officials say they followed all the proper procedures.
Militia Capt. William Harrison owned the house and some of its fields were among the battlegrounds at the Battle of Gloucester.
Information from: Courier-Post (Cherry Hill, N.J.), http://www.courierpostonline.com/
