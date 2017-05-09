PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities have expanded a bribery case against Philadelphia’s top prosecutor but say they don’t plan to delay the scheduled May 31 trial.

District Attorney Seth Williams remains in the $175,000-a-year job but has a deputy oversee legal matters because his law license is suspended.

The 50-year-old Williams denies charges that he took more than $100,000 in gifts in exchange for legal favors.

Now he also is charged with using campaign funds to support a lifestyle that included expensive dinners, facials and massages and health club costs.

The new indictment Tuesday also says he regularly used city vehicles for his family’s personal use.

Defense lawyer Thomas Burke hasn’t returned a call seeking comment.

Williams is a Democrat. He’s not seeking a third term in next week’s primary.