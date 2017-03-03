AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A defense lawyer in Texas says federal immigration agents detained one of his clients as he appeared for a routine court date on two misdemeanor charges.
Attorney Daniel Betts says Juan Coronilla-Guerrero was arrested Friday by plain-clothed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin.
Betts says he doesn’t know if Coronilla-Guerrero will be deported but his family is looking for an immigration lawyer. He says Coronilla-Guerrero was previously deported in 2008.
A federal grand jury this week indicted an immigrant woman on one count of illegal re-entry into the U.S. after she was recently arrested by authorities in an El Paso courthouse while obtaining a protection order against an abusive boyfriend.
Both cases follow an immigration crackdown around the country under new President Donald Trump.
