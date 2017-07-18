ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say there’s not enough evidence to pursue criminal civil rights charges against the Albuquerque police officers who were involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of a homeless man that spurred public protest.
The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday it was closing its investigation into the death of James Boyd and that officials had met with Boyd’s family and their representative to inform them of the decision.
Boyd, who had a history of mental illness, was shot and killed following an hours-long standoff with authorities after he was discovered camping illegally in the foothills bordering Albuquerque.
Two former Albuquerque officers were tried on second-degree murder charges in the case that ended in a mistrial last year before state prosecutors cleared them both.
Federal officials described their review as careful and thorough.