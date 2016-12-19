PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged the owner of a Maine lobster boat with seaman’s manslaughter after two crew members were lost during a 2014 fishing trip.

The U.S. attorney in Portland says 28-year-old Christopher Hutchinson of Cushing, Maine, had been using controlled substances and alcohol before his boat, No Limits, sank off the coast of Maine on Nov. 1, 2014.

Hutchinson was arrested and charged by indictment on Monday. He was due in court Monday, and it’s unclear if he has an attorney. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Records say Hutchinson was owner and captain of the boat. The indictment says he caused the death of the crew members with “negligent and unsafe operation” of the boat in dangerous sea conditions.