NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Commerce Department says recreational anglers in the Gulf of Mexico will have 39 more days to fish federal waters for red snapper, a popular catch that’s still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing.
Gulf state officials praised the decision to reopen the federal season off Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida for three-day weekends through Labor Day, plus three holidays.
However, an environmental group and a charter captains’ association estimate that anglers will take nearly triple their allocated quota of the sport and panfish under the plan, potentially canceling next year’s recreational season entirely.
A three-day anglers’ season that started June 1 had been set because anglers went over last year’s quota.
Most Read Stories
- Safeco Field, home of the Mariners, is getting a name change
- Space Needle to get its biggest renovation ever: glass floor, opened views, more elevators WATCH
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Seattle to weigh income tax on wealthy households; here's how that would work
- Rifle-wielding attacker wounds GOP leader, killed by police VIEW