RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve disrupted a gang, including members who were prison guards, selling drugs inside Virginia state prisons.

Federal law enforcement officials said Friday that they’ve charged 20 members of the Mad Stone Bloods with racketeering and other charges.

Prosecutors say three members of the gang previously worked as prison guards and conspired to smuggle drugs into Virginia prisons. A fourth former Department of Corrections guard smuggled contraband in for a gang leader with whom she had a sexual relationship.

The Mad Stone Bloods is a multistate gang whose leaders are based in New York, according to prosecutors. Court records do not indicate if those charged Friday have attorneys.