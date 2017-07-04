LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic will be the center of attention on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Tuesday.
The two players, who own a combined 10 titles at the All England Club, will play their opening matches on Day 2 of the grass-court major.
But first on the main court will be top-ranked Angelique Kerber. Last year’s runner-up will face Irina Falconi of the United States in the first round. Djokovic follows against Martin Klizan of Slovakia, and Federer then faces Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.
Other top players in action include Karolina Pliskova, Agnieszka Radwanska, Caroline Wozniacki, Milos Raonic and Juan Martin del Potro.
Most Read Stories
- Commentary: Sprint’s bowing to the cable guys, as it puts T-Mobile deal on hold, looks shortsighted
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Fourth of July 2017: Your guide to fireworks, parades and more in the Seattle area
- Queen Anne man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife
- At Elwha River, forests, fish and flowers where there were dams and lakes WATCH
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis