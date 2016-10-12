SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A report released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Justice cites numerous indicators of implicit and institutionalized bias against minority groups by members of the San Francisco Police Department.

The report also found the majority of deadly use of force incidents by the department involved persons of color.

Additionally, on traffic stops, African American drivers were disproportionately stopped and African American and Hispanic drivers were disproportionately searched and arrested compared to whites.

The findings were discussed at a news conference that included U.S. Attorney Brian Stretch, Mayor Ed Lee and Interim Police Chief Toney Chaplin.

City officials requested the review following the shooting death last year of Mario Woods, a young black man, and the discovery of homophobic and racist text messages exchanged between officers.

The review was done by the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, which promotes improvements to officers’ ties with communities. Its findings are not binding on the department.

The report prescribes 272 recommendations to help the department improve policies and practices and build community trust.

The federal office will work with San Francisco police over the next 18 months to help implement the recommendations and will provide two progress reports.

The office is distinct from the department’s civil rights division, which investigated the Ferguson, Missouri, and Cleveland police departments last year, resulting in binding reforms detailed in legal settlements.

Police in San Francisco said Woods stabbed a stranger and then refused to drop a knife when approached by officers. Only one of the five officers involved in the shooting was white.

Woods’ shooting sparked protests and led to the resignation of then-Police Chief Greg Suhr in May.

In April, police officers killed a homeless 45-year-old Latino man they say was advancing on them with a knife.

Earlier in the year, a judge ruled that Suhr had waited too long to discipline officers who he discovered had exchanged racist and homophobic text messages.

Suhr said he delayed discipline because he didn’t want to interfere with a federal corruption investigation into several officers.

The texts referred to a Latino man using a derogatory term and compared black people to “a pack of wild animals on the loose.”