BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials are urging a federal judge to dismiss most of the claims in a lawsuit challenging new abortion restrictions in the state.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson didn’t immediately rule Friday after a hearing on the request by attorneys for the state.
Attorneys for a Shreveport clinic and its doctors sued last July to block seven measures that lawmakers enacted in 2016, including extending the waiting period for women seeking an abortion from 24 to 72 hours.
State officials have agreed not to enforce the abortion restrictions pending Jackson’s decision on whether to block the laws.
Most Read Stories
- Federal judge rejects Dakota Access Pipeline permits, calls for do-over
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Boeing plans to shift hundreds of jobs to Arizona
- Don’t worry about working out: Just get up, and keep moving | PNW Magazine WATCH
- Amazon to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in bid to become major grocer
The bills’ supporters say they’re designed to protect women’s health. The lawyers challenging them argue the regulations impose unconstitutional burdens on the clinics and the women they serve.