BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials are urging a federal judge to dismiss most of the claims in a lawsuit challenging new abortion restrictions in the state.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson didn’t immediately rule Friday after a hearing on the request by attorneys for the state.
Attorneys for a Shreveport clinic and its doctors sued last July to block seven measures that lawmakers enacted in 2016, including extending the waiting period for women seeking an abortion from 24 to 72 hours.
State officials have agreed not to enforce the abortion restrictions pending Jackson’s decision on whether to block the laws.
The bills’ supporters say they’re designed to protect women’s health. The lawyers challenging them argue the regulations impose unconstitutional burdens on the clinics and the women they serve.