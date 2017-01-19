Nation & World Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas from ousting Planned Parenthood from Medicaid program Originally published January 19, 2017 at 1:56 pm Share story The Associated Press AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas from ousting Planned Parenthood from Medicaid program . The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryJudge blocks Texas from cutting off Planned Parenthood funds Previous StoryLack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ‘setback’
