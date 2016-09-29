RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A judge says the federal government has failed to protect the world’s only wild population of red wolves.

Judge Terrence Boyle has issued a preliminary injunction that forces federal officials to meet high legal standards before they can remove the wolves from private property.

Boyle also said in a decision released Thursday that conservation groups are likely to succeed at trial in showing that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has violated the Endangered Species Act.

Boyle wrote that the plaintiffs have showed the federal government has failed to adequately protect red wolves.

Once common around the Southeast, the red wolf had been considered extinct in the wild as of 1980, and releases of captive-bred wolves started a few years later. The only wild population is in North Carolina.