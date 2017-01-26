Nation & World Federal judge rejects Ohio’s new three-drug lethal injection process, puts executions on hold Originally published January 26, 2017 at 6:22 am Share story The Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal judge rejects Ohio’s new three-drug lethal injection process, puts executions on hold. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryIndonesia graft busters arrest one of country’s top judges Previous StoryMuseum head defies Russian Orthodox Church over cathedral
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.