WACO, Texas (AP) — A longtime federal judge in Texas who was reprimanded for making unwanted sexual advances has retired from the bench.

U.S. District Judge Walter Smith Jr. in a letter to President Barack Obama said his retirement was effective last Wednesday.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in December reprimanded the 75-year-old Smith for making unwanted advances toward a court employee years before. Smith also was suspended from overseeing any new cases.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that a federal committee determined in July that further investigation was needed to see whether Smith made advances toward other women.

Smith became a federal judge in 1984 and the Tribune-Herald says in retirement he’ll receive an annuity equal to his salary of $203,100.

Attempts to reach Smith by phone for comment Monday were unsuccessful.