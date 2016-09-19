WACO, Texas (AP) — A longtime federal judge in Texas who was reprimanded for making unwanted sexual advances has retired from the bench.
U.S. District Judge Walter Smith Jr. in a letter to President Barack Obama said his retirement was effective last Wednesday.
The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in December reprimanded the 75-year-old Smith for making unwanted advances toward a court employee years before. Smith also was suspended from overseeing any new cases.
The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that a federal committee determined in July that further investigation was needed to see whether Smith made advances toward other women.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Parenthood: tough act in money juggling | Money Makeover
- Reporting from Yellowstone: Our best-and-worst list
- Black Men Uniting event at Seattle’s John Muir Elementary canceled due to security threat
- Are low earners in Seattle moving up or moving out? | FYI Guy
Smith became a federal judge in 1984 and the Tribune-Herald says in retirement he’ll receive an annuity equal to his salary of $203,100.
Attempts to reach Smith by phone for comment Monday were unsuccessful.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.