Nation & World Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order Originally published January 28, 2017 at 6:32 pm The Associated Press NEW YORK (AP) — Federal judge in New York bars U.S. from deporting travelers with valid visas covered by Trump order.
