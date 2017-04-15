Nation & World Federal judge blocks Arkansas’ plan to execute several inmates by the end of the month Originally published April 15, 2017 at 5:19 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal judge blocks Arkansas’ plan to execute several inmates by the end of the month. The Associated Press Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryIraq: IS launches chlorine gas attacks in western Mosul Previous StoryMubarak-era minister of interior sentenced to 7 years
