ST. LOUIS (AP) — The federal agency investigating an April 3 explosion that killed four people in south St. Louis plans to release findings of its investigation on Thursday.
The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board will issue a report into the explosion at Loy-Lange Box Co. The blast sent a van-sized steam condensation tank hurtling through the air, landing through the roof of a neighboring business.
One worker died at Loy-Lange, and three people died at Faultless Healthcare Linen after the tank landed in that company’s office.
Investigators are scheduled to discuss the findings at a morning news conference in St. Louis.
