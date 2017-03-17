An eastern Idaho sheriff says he's investigating after a cyanide trap placed by federal authorities to kill coyotes injured a 14-year-old boy and killed his dog.
POCATELLO, Idaho — An eastern Idaho sheriff says he’s investigating after a cyanide trap placed by federal authorities to kill coyotes injured a 14-year-old boy and killed his dog.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen tells the Idaho State Journal (http://bit.ly/2mCFmGu) that the device activated Thursday near Pocatello.
Nielsen says the boy was taken to a hospital to be tested for cyanide poisoning but was not seriously injured and was released. The dog, a 3-year-old Lab named Casey, died.
Nielsen says the device was placed in the area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Most Read Stories
- Eight potential candidates to replace Lorenzo Romar as Washington’s basketball coach
- Nation's top recruit Michael Porter Jr. likely to follow fired UW coach Lorenzo Romar out the door
- Exploring a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading Richard Sherman
- Lorenzo Romar had to go — for the good of the team and despite fond memories | Matt Calkins
- Puget Sound transit projects would lose big under Trump budget
It’s a spring-activated device that is typically smeared with bait and shoots poison into an animal’s mouth when it tugs on the trap.
Federal authorities declined to comment when contacted Friday by The Associated Press.
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.