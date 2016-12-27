CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the civil rights trial of a South Carolina police officer charged with murder for killing a black driver running from a traffic stop to start on May 1.
Michael Slager stood trial on the murder charge in state court, but a jury couldn’t reach a verdict earlier this month. State prosecutors have vowed to try him again, but no trial date has been set.
Slager, who is white, is also charged in federal court with violating Walter Scott’s civil rights. Authorities say the former North Charleston police officer shot Walter Scott in the back in April 2015 as Scott tried to run from a traffic stop.
Slager says Scott grabbed his Taser as the two wrestled on the ground and he feared for his life.
