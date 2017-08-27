CLEVELAND (AP) — A federal agency has approved the construction of a high-pressure natural gas pipeline that’s drawn intense opposition from some Ohio residents concerned about safety and property rights.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington on Friday granted a partnership between Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge and Detroit-based DTE Energy a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the project.
The $2 billion NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline is designed to carry gas from shale fields in Appalachia across northern Ohio and into Michigan and Ontario, Canada.
The 255-mile-long (402-kilometer) pipeline will be capable of carrying 1.5 billion cubic (42.5 million cubic meters) feet of gas per day.
A NEXUS official says the approval is a “testament” to the company’s “strong history of consultation.”
An opposition leader says the fight isn’t over.