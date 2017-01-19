NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal monitors say almost 60 recruits were accepted into recent New Orleans Police Department training academy classes despite records indicating any of a variety of “risk factors” — including possible domestic abuse and drug use.
Thursday’s report was filed by monitors overseeing federal court-ordered reforms in the scandal-plagued department, which has struggled to beef up depleted manpower.
Monitors say the recruit files that contain the possible risk factors lack explanations as to why the recruits were accepted. Some files were marked as having “no negative information” for recruits who “clearly had multiple risk indicators.”
Police Chief Michael Harrison says the department has taken steps to make sure all of the accepted applicants are fit to serve. He told reporters the department has addressed documentation problems outlined in the report.
