LOS ANGELES (AP) — The feathers were flying in downtown Los Angeles.
Hundreds of people traded soft blows in LA’s Pershing Square in a giant pillow fight that dwarfed even the biggest slumber party slugfests.
Children, teens, adults and seniors swung pillows at one another for over an hour on Saturday. The annual event is held to celebrate International Pillow Fight Day.
Many wore pajamas, some wore masks and goggles.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- Watch: Largest model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completes its first flight WATCH
- AG sues Tim Eyman for $2M, says he profited from campaigns
By the time it was over the ground was so covered with feathers it looked like it had snowed on a sunny April afternoon.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.